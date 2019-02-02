



Northwestern University police said Saturday that Gabriel Corona, a student who was reported missing Wednesday, has been found safe.

Corona is currently in Chicago and his family has been notified, police said.

Evanston police released a surveillance photo showing missing Northwestern student Gabriel Corona at the Washington and Wabash CTA train station on Jan. 29 at 1:30 p.m.

According to the tweet by police, this is Corona’s last known location before he went missing.

Northwestern University student Gabriel Corona was reported missing by Evanston police on Wednesday.

According to police, Corona was last seen by his roommate on Tuesday at 9 a.m. He had not been in contact with his friends or family.

The student’s cellphone was left at his residence and police believe he is wearing a black jacket.

Corona lives in Evanston and frequents areas around Northwestern University and Chicago.

Due to the cold weather, police are concerned for Corona’s safety. Foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Evanston police at 847-866-5040.