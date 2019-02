Chicago (CBS) — Sandra Gilbert, 79, has been reported missing from Skokie, police said.

She was last seen in the 5100 block of Weber Lane in Skokie around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Gilbert might be driving a 1999 gold four-door Nissan Maxima with an Illinois license plate number 2102207.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 106 pounds. She has white hair and hazel eyes.

Skokie police ask anyone with information on Gilbert’s whereabouts to call 911.