Chicago (CBS) — A Chicago man was arrested for a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Jan. 24, Illinois State Police said.

Tykeith D. Barnes, 28, was arrested Saturday and charged with two felony counts for shooting another man on I-94 southbound north of 75th Street.

According to police, Barnes fired multiple shots at another vehicle while driving on the expressway and then exited at 75th Street.

The 29-year-old victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg and was treated at a local hospital. He has since been released.

Barnes has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is due in bond court Sunday.