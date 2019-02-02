  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Metra Electric Line, South Shore Line


Chicago (CBS) — After several days of canceled service, both the South Shore Line and Metra Electric Line will resume service tomorrow.

Both lines were suspended this week due to extreme cold weather conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. However, neither line reopened Friday or Saturday after a CN freight train derailed Wednesday night and damaged structures supporting the track’s power lines.

The South Shore Line will resume normal operations Sunday.

The Metra Electric Line will run limited service between Millennium Station and Kensington/115th Street and along the South Chicago Branch on Sunday, but service south will remain suspended. The South Shore Line to Indiana will also operate a normal schedule Sunday.

Customers south of Kensington may be able to use the Rock Island Line as an alternate Sunday.

The CTA also will honor Metra tickets on the Red Line. PACE will also accept Metra tickets on the following routes: Route 352 Halsted (several Metra Electric stations), Route 353 River Oaks – Homewood (Riverdale Station) and Route 359 Robbins/South Kedzie (Homewood Station).

Metra will announce information about Monday service on Sunday.

Up-to-date information can be found on Metra’s website.