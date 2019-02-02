



After several days of canceled service, both the South Shore Line and Metra Electric Line will resume service tomorrow.

Both lines were suspended this week due to extreme cold weather conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. However, neither line reopened Friday or Saturday after a CN freight train derailed Wednesday night and damaged structures supporting the track’s power lines.

The South Shore Line will resume normal operations Sunday.

Great news – while SSL service is still cancelled today (Sat 2/2), we will resume normal operations on Sunday, 2/3. Thanks to our wonderful passengers for their patience at this challenging time. — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) February 3, 2019

The Metra Electric Line will run limited service between Millennium Station and Kensington/115th Street and along the South Chicago Branch on Sunday, but service south will remain suspended. The South Shore Line to Indiana will also operate a normal schedule Sunday.

Metra Electric District will run limited service Sunday. Service between Millennium Station and Kensington/115th Street and along the South Chicago Branch will operate, but service south will remain suspended as we continue to repair damage caused by a freight train derailment. — Metra Electric (@metraMED) February 3, 2019

Customers south of Kensington may be able to use the Rock Island Line as an alternate Sunday.

The CTA also will honor Metra tickets on the Red Line. PACE will also accept Metra tickets on the following routes: Route 352 Halsted (several Metra Electric stations), Route 353 River Oaks – Homewood (Riverdale Station) and Route 359 Robbins/South Kedzie (Homewood Station).

Metra will announce information about Monday service on Sunday.

Up-to-date information can be found on Metra’s website.