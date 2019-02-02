



Nicole Brashear, owner and founder Fashionista Chicago, joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about locally sourced Valentine’s Day gift ideas.

From the “Bevledge” to flowers and chocolates, Brashear has some unique products made in Chicago.

1. FEW Spirits- Bourbon and Small Batch Whiskey is hot, hot, hot. And this company is based in Evanston. They also have various tours and events throughout the year.

2. Handcrafted chocolate, romance in a box. You just can’t find this in any stores, The maker is very detailed and sells them at pop-ups around the city or online.

6. The Secret Garden Chicago is a boutique flower shop and delivers them in cute little personal boxes.

4. A closet clean-out or styling session by local stylist Katie Schuppler. What person doesn’t need a little help from a friend? Perfect time to clean out the closet before the spring.

5. For The traveler, Bevledge is a perfect item. It fits in the window of most commercial airlines and holds beverages, cell phones, writing utensils, eyewear and more.