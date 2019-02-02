Chicago (CBS) — A woman was rescued from waist-deep water in an elevator on the Near West Side after a pipe burst in the building, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to a call about a water leak in the 500 block of South Clinton Street Saturday afternoon. They were able to pull the woman from the water through the elevator’s hatch. She was uninjured.

According to the fire department, a pipe burst on the building’s seventh floor, and water got into every floor beneath it through the stairwells.