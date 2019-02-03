  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 53-year-old Berwyn resident was charged with indecent solicitation of a minor after he offered to pay for sex with someone he believed was a “16-year-old-girl.”

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Jon Bilich, 53, responded to an advertisement and exchanged messages with an undercover Sheriff’s police investigator, who he believed to be a minor.

Bilich offered to pay money for sex and arrived at a hotel near Midway airport around 11:50 p.m. Feb. 1 where he was met by police and taken into custody.

On Feb. 2, Bilich was charged with indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor, both class 3 felonies.

He is expected back in court Sunday.