



Record-breaking subzero temperatures last week caused a pipe to break in the Ronald McDonald House near the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital.

It displaced 22 families, many with kids in intensive care.

Families, like Kayla Ybanez’s, are being put up in a nearby hotel.

Ybanez has called the Ronald McDonald House home for more than a year while her daughter fights for her life.

She calls the organization a lifesaver.

“When you make your donations to the organization and specifically to our house, it’s going directly to families that really count on this to be able to get through one of the most difficult things a parent can experience,” Ybanez said.

The Ronald McDonald House is accepting donations to help the displaced families on their website. People can also drop off gift cards at the house (5444 S. Drexel Ave.) Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.