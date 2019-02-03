  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– AMC is offering free showings of “Black Panther” in honor of Black History Month.

Through Feb. 7, fans can see the movie for free at 250 AMC Theaters across the country.

Several AMC Theaters in the Chicago area are offering free showings of the film, which is nominated for seven Oscars.

Some of the local participating locations include Champaign, Chicago, Cicero, Crestwood, Edwardsville, Hodgkins, Lombard, Naperville, Peoria, Rockford, Rosemont, Schaumberg, Skokie and South Barrington.