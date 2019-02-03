  • CBS 2On Air

Chicago (CBS) — A Lake in the Hills man was arrested Friday for using an online service to attempt to have a child perform a sex act, police said.

Matt R. Fralick, 48, turned himself in at the McHenry Police Department after an investigation into an allegation against him from April 15, 2018.

(Credit: McHenry Police Department)

After the investigation, including an interview with the victim, a warrant for Fralick’s arrest was issued Friday.

Fralick turned himself in, but posted bond and was released.

He has been charged with a felony count of grooming and is due in court Feb. 15.