Chicago (CBS) — A Lake in the Hills man was arrested Friday for using an online service to attempt to have a child perform a sex act, police said.

Matt R. Fralick, 48, turned himself in at the McHenry Police Department after an investigation into an allegation against him from April 15, 2018.

After the investigation, including an interview with the victim, a warrant for Fralick’s arrest was issued Friday.

Fralick turned himself in, but posted bond and was released.

He has been charged with a felony count of grooming and is due in court Feb. 15.