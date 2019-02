Chicago (CBS) — A man is accused of beating a woman and hitting a police officer in Lakeview early Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.

Officers say they saw Robert Buschman, 34, hit the woman in the head and face in the 3300 block of North Halsted around 2 a.m. When they tried to pull him away, he hit one of the officers in the face.

Buschman is facing two charges of battery. One is a felony.