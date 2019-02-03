  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– An off-duty Chicago police officer was found shot to death on Chicago’s Near West Side around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near Polk Street and Bell Avenue.

Supt. Anthony Guglielmi reported via Twitter that the “Perlim investigation reveals possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Police are conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected.

Early Sunday morning there was a procession to honor the officer. Colleagues escorted her body to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy tomorrow is expected to provide more information about the shooting.

 