CHICAGO (CBS)– An off-duty Chicago police officer was found shot to death on Chicago’s Near West Side around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near Polk Street and Bell Avenue.
Supt. Anthony Guglielmi reported via Twitter that the “Perlim investigation reveals possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Police are conducting a death investigation and no foul play is suspected.
Early Sunday morning there was a procession to honor the officer. Colleagues escorted her body to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
An autopsy tomorrow is expected to provide more information about the shooting.