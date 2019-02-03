  • CBS 2On Air

By Mike Puccinelli
CHICAGO (CBS)– An overnight shooting at a South Side lounge left 2 dead and five others wounded, according to police.

Shots were fired near Reynold’s Lounge on east 75th Street and Ingleside Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said the incident started with a disturbance inside the Reynold’s Lounge. Shortly after, people were standing outside the bar when a silver four-door sedan pulled up and at least one person inside opened fire.

Four men and three women were hit, the men were most seriously injured. Two of the men, a 36-year-old and a 39-year-old, died from their injures. The other male victim is in critical condition.

One of the victims is thought to be a teenager.

No one is in custody and the shooting is still under investigation.

