CHICAGO (CBS)– An overnight shooting at a South Side lounge left 2 dead and five others wounded, according to police.

Shots were fired near Reynold’s Lounge on east 75th Street and Ingleside Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said the incident started with a disturbance inside the Reynold’s Lounge. Shortly after, people were standing outside the bar when a silver four-door sedan pulled up and at least one person inside opened fire.

Witness reports hearing 20 to 30 shots at 75th & Ingleside where 7 people were shot overnight. Two men died. Another is critical after gunfire erupted outside Reynolds Lounge in a drive-by shooting. No one is in custody. ⁦@cbschicago⁩ #cpd #cpd2019 #GrandCrossing pic.twitter.com/AwVJosNa4q — Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) February 3, 2019

Four men and three women were hit, the men were most seriously injured. Two of the men, a 36-year-old and a 39-year-old, died from their injures. The other male victim is in critical condition.

One of the victims is thought to be a teenager.

No one is in custody and the shooting is still under investigation.