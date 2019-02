CHICAGO (CBS)–Investigators believe the same person was responsible for heists at two Chicago banks last month.

Both robberies happened in the afternoon, and in each case a man handed a teller a note saying he had a gun and demanded money.

His face is seen clearly in surveillance videos.

The first robbery was Jan. 16 at Dearborn and Monroe.

The second robbery occurred on Jan. 31 at 13th and Michigan.