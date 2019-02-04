CHICAGO (CBS)– The 2019 Chicago Auto Show features everything from luxury vehicles and futuristic concept models to interactive virtual reality experiences.

The 2019 Chicago Auto Show begins on Feb. 9 and runs through Feb. 18 at McCormick Place. Tickets are $13 for adults, $7 for seniors, $7 for children ages 7 to 12 and free for children ages 6 and younger.

1. Luxury Vehicles

Luxury vehicles like the Jaguar XF, Audi A8, Genesis G90, Jaguar XJ, Lexus LS 460, Porsche Panamera and Volvo S90 will be featured. Some models, listed at $70,000-plus, come equipped with massaging seats as well as heated or cooled cup holders, according to the Chicago Auto Show website.

2. Electric Vehicles

Electric cars will be available for viewing at the Chicago Auto Show. Two of the electric cars on the floor will be the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Nissan LEAF. The Chevrolet Bolt EV has 25-miles-per-hour of charge and up to 238 miles of electric range on full charge. The Nissan LEAF features the “e-Pedal” which, according to Nissan, allows for acceleration and braking with just one pedal.

3. Concept Cars

Take a sneak peak at the cars of the future with the Auto Show’s concept car prototypes. One of the concept vehicles on display is the Infiniti Prototype 10, which has a vintage race car look and one seat. Also on display is the Lexus LC Convertible Concept, a convertible designed in Japan.

4. Interactive Displays and Family Fun

From virtual reality experiences and simulators to a Snapchat scavenger hunt, the Chicago Auto Show has a wide variety of family-fun activities.

Chevrolet has a green screen activity that allows guests to make personalized trading cards. You won’t want to miss the game show #HyundaiSWAG or the Hundai Racing Challege, realistic racing experience.

The Kia Sport Untlity Gym takes participants on a five-course obstacles with a professional driver. Guests who register can win a Starbucks gift card after completing the course.

Enter to win autographed items, vacations and even a Blackhawks Camaro. Plus, spin the Chevy prize wheel or test your skills at the “shoot a puck” game.

5. Craft Beer Night

The Craft Beer Night on Feb. 15 features over 12 local Chicago Breweries. By pre-purchasing beer tasting passes, guests can save $10. The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m.