CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a 43-year-old man, who suffers from bipolar disorder, and has been missing since Tuesday, while staying with his mother in west suburban Wayne.

Police said Christopher Wolek lives at Mado Healthcare Douglas Park, at 1550 S. Albany Av. in Chicago, and checked out of the facility on Jan. 26.

He was staying with his mother in Wayne, and was scheduled to return to Mado Healthcare on Tuesday, but his mother realized he was missing around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, along with $240 cash.

Wolek is on medication, but does not have it with him, police said.

Anyone who sees him should contact Kane County Sheriff’s police at 630-232-8400.