



Two Missouri men have been charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Chicago student, police say.

D’Angelo Bratton Bland, 23, was killed in September in Jefferson City, Missouri.

He grew up in Chicago and was attending Lincoln University when he was shot to death on the street.

U.S. Marshals arrested Michael Boucheee, 19, last week in Texas. He went missing right after the shooting.

Bouchee and Deangelo Frazier, 29, of Jefferson City, have been charged with second degree murder.

Jefferson City Police say both men are linked to the weapons used in the shooting and were in the house where from where the shots were fired.

Police are making arrangements to return Bouchee to Missouri.

Bratton Bland’s family released this statement following the arrests: