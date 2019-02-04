CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Missouri men have been charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Chicago student, police say.
D’Angelo Bratton Bland, 23, was killed in September in Jefferson City, Missouri.
He grew up in Chicago and was attending Lincoln University when he was shot to death on the street.
U.S. Marshals arrested Michael Boucheee, 19, last week in Texas. He went missing right after the shooting.
Bouchee and Deangelo Frazier, 29, of Jefferson City, have been charged with second degree murder.
Jefferson City Police say both men are linked to the weapons used in the shooting and were in the house where from where the shots were fired.
Police are making arrangements to return Bouchee to Missouri.
Bratton Bland’s family released this statement following the arrests:
We are pleased to learn the police have apprehended the people they believe are responsible for D’Angelo’s murder, which brings us a step closer to closure. BUT, while police believe they have the people who actually killed D’Angelo, we are still left with many unanswered questions: Why was D’Angelo at that house the night of Dec 11th? Why did the police tell us they thought the Alphas were involved with the shooting and they are now all covering up? How were there so many shots fired that night and D’Angelo was the only one shot? Why are the police just now informing us D’Angelo was actually shot in his side and not his chest as they originally said? How are we so sure D’Angelo was not the intended target? We will continue to seek answers, transparency and justice for D’Angelo.