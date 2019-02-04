



Diana Ross has been announced as a special performer for this month’s 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. Ross, a former GRAMMY Award winner herself, will celebrate her own greatest musical accomplishments on stage in honor of her 75th birthday.

A trailblazer in entertainment, Ross was the leader of the most successful female group of all time which in turn helped her launch a timeless solo career. Her musical catalog includes an astounding 42 #1 songs, 91 singles and 59 albums. Ross has also amassed over 100 million in sales and streams with her historic recordings. In 2012 Ms. Ross was recognized by the Recording Academy as the recipient of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 61st annual GRAMMY Awards will be hosted by Alicia Keys and broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT), only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.