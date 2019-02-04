



Chicago police are using video footage they got over the weekend to try to determine a sequence of events in the attack of Empire actor Jussie Smollett, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

So far, there is no video of last week’s attack.

Police gathered surveillance video from the Chicago hotel and apartment building where Smollett lives, another nearby hotel and traffic cameras. The video is being downloaded and reviewed. A Chicago police official who has viewed the tapes said there is video of Smollett entering the apartment building after the alleged attack with what appears to be a noose around his neck.

“There’s been a lot of stuff that has been said about me that is absolutely not true,” Smollett said to ET.

RELATED: ‘Empire’ Actor Jussie Smollett: I Have Been 100% Factual And Consistent

Sources say there was heavy security at Smollett’s Saturday concert in West Hollywood. The singer and actor spoke out against those who are skeptical about his story.

Smollett says he was attacked by two men using racist and homophobic slurs, who put a noose around his neck and doused him with a chemical sources say appears to have been bleach.

Smollett says reports of his injuries have also been exaggerated.

“I was bruised, but my ribs were not cracked. They were not broken,” he said. “I went to the doctor immediately. I was not hospitalized. I’m ok.”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Empire co-creator Lee Daniels were among the actor’s supporters who attended his concert.

Smollett told police he was speaking to his manager when he was attacked. Neither Smollett nor his manager has given his phone to police.

The people of interest in a surveillance image released by police have still not been identified.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has said detectives are making gains, and he hopes there will be a successful resolution soon.