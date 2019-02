CHICAGO (CBS)–A 48-year-old woman was killed in an early morning fire in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The fire broke out in a second-floor residence on the 1800 block of South Peoria overnight.

Post Fire Death Canvass on the 1800 block of south Peoria at 10:00 today. Fire Companies will be providing Smoke Detectors and Fire Safety literature to the area. Please check your Smoke and CO Detector to make sure they are working. 4-1-8 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 4, 2019

A firefighter suffered a minor injury to his hand.

The fire is still under investigation.