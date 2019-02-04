CHICAGO (CBS)–Police in north suburban Northbrook are using a drone and k-9 after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

Police said the shooting is an active and ongoing investigation and couldn’t say whether anyone is in custody for this deadly shooting.

Residents of Salem Walk apartments saw a heavy police presence in the parking lot Sunday night.

The Cook County Sheriff’s responded to the apartments around 10:15 p.m. Feb. 3.

A man was found fatally shot inside the building, according to authorities.

Several people were seen standing outside the building hugging as police conducted an investigation.

At one point, police launched a drone into the air as part of their investigation. The k-9 unit was also called to the scene to help.

Police have not said whether this was a domestic incident. The man’s age and name have not been released.