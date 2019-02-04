CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago’s O’Hare Airport has regained the title of the busiest airport in the U.S. after flights increased by 4 percent last year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson had been the busiest American airport since 2014 when its flight operations surpassed O’Hare’s that year.

In 2018, about 895,500 flights arrived and departed at Hartsfield-Jackson, while O’Hare had about 903,750, according to the FAA.

Flights had not topped 900,000 since 2007, the FAA said.

The busiest days at O’Hare in 2018 were Wednesday, June 27 with 2,847 flights; and Thursday, June 14 with 2,845 flights.

July was the busiest month with 82,054 flights.

Meanwhile, Midway Airport’s traffic decreased by about 3 percent in 2018, with about 243,320 flights coming and going, according to FAA data.