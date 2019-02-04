CHICAGO (CBS)–A person was killed in a crash on the outbound Stevenson Expressway near Pulaski early Monday morning around 2 a.m.

The crash occurred when a vehicle crashed into an IDOT truck, according to authorities. That driver was later pronounced dead.

The outbound lanes near Pulaski were closed overnight. The lanes have since reopened, but delays are continuing into the morning rush hour.

Traffic times going outbound were reported at 45 mins to from Damen to the Tri-State. Inbound delays start at 1st Avenue, and the travel time to I-355 was reported at an hour around 6 a.m.