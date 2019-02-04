



A video of three Chicagoans barbecuing outdoors two days after the polar vortex has gone viral on Facebook, garnering over 900,000 views and more than 16,000 shares.

Danny Martinez, co-owner of Sylk Marti Studios, was playing Xbox with Richard Negron, his business partner’s husband, when they saw a Weather Channel report that warmer temperatures were expected over the weekend.

According to Martinez, he and Negron decided to celebrate the relatively mild weather with a barbecue, outside, in shorts. “I’ll get the hotdogs,” he recalled saying at the time.

On Saturday, they gathered with Negron’s brother, Raul, on the Negrons’ porch, parts of which were piled high with snow. Hotdogs sizzled on the grill and Daddy Yankee’s “Con Calma” blared on the radio. A persistent dog or two barked in the background.

“After working Wednesday and Thursday, this is paradise!” exclaimed Raul in the video.

“I go to other states and it’s 50 degrees and they’re wearing Canada Goose or ski jackets,” Martinez told CBS 2. “I’m from Chicago. 50 degrees is like summer.”

A photographer, Martinez concedes that Minnesotans may edge out Chicagoans in their ability to tolerate cold temperatures. During a wedding shoot in Minnesota, the bride and groom asked for photos outside when it was minus 35 degrees. “I had frostbite,” he said.

(Video credit: Danny Martinez, Sylk Martí Studios)