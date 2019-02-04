



The 2019 Chicago Auto Show will be open to the public Feb. 9 through Feb. 18. In between visits to McCormick Place, check out these nearby restaurants.

1. Connie’s Pizza

Connie’s Pizza is conveniently located in McCormick Place at 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive and serves Chicago-style pizza as well as sandwiches, pastas and salads.

2. Savor Chicogo

Savor Chicago offers fresh and healthy food and is also conveniently located in McCormick Place.

3. Eleven City Diner

For breakfast served all day at a traditional-style deli, visit Eleven City Diner. Located at 1112 S Wabash Ave., This diner is only a 7 to 10 minute drive from the Auto Show.

Mom always told you…"Breakfast is the most important meal of the day!" @ElevenCityDiner, you can enjoy a delicious breakfast all day… pic.twitter.com/29q6B0lFYz — This Week In Chicago (@KEYMagazine) May 31, 2017

4. The Scout

The Scout is located at 1301 S Wabash Ave. Menu items include burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, salads, fish tacos, chicken wings and more. According to the restaurant’s website, “the menu was inspired by a Classic American road trip.”

5. The Bongo Room

The Bongo Room serves breakfast, lunch and brunch as is located in the South Loop at 1152 S Wabash Ave.

6. La Cantina

La Cantina offers a variety of Mexican dishes and has a vegan menu available. The restaurant is located at 1911 S. Michigan Ave.

