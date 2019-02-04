



Video released by Robbins police shows chaos erupting inside and outside Manny’s Blue Room last November when security guard Jemel Roberson was shot and killed by a Midlothian police officer.

Ian Covey, a white Midlothian police officer, shot and killed Roberson, a black security guard. Roberson was restraining a suspect when he was shot.

A very upset witness, captured on a police body camera, can be heard saying, “Your man shot my man. The police shot security.”

More irate patrons are also heard lashing out at police after the shooting.

In one exchange a security officer is heard saying Covey shot Roberson four or five times.

They go on to say this happened even though they told police Roberson was working as security.

Fifteen released videos come from dashboard cameras, body cameras and cell phones.

Roberson, 26, was a father of a 10-month-old and had a baby on the way at the time of the shooting.