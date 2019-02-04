  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Suzanne Le Mignot
Filed Under:Manny's Blue Room, Midlothian Police, police shooting, Robbins, Security Guard Shot, shooting


CHICAGO (CBS) — Video released by Robbins police shows chaos erupting inside and outside Manny’s Blue Room last November when security guard Jemel Roberson was shot and killed by a Midlothian police officer.

(Credit: Robbins Police Department)

Ian Covey, a white Midlothian police officer, shot and killed Roberson, a black security guard. Roberson was restraining a suspect when he was shot.

A very upset witness, captured on a police body camera, can be heard saying, “Your man shot my man. The police shot security.”

More irate patrons are also heard lashing out at police after the shooting.

In one exchange a security officer is heard saying Covey shot Roberson four or five times.

They go on to say this happened even though they told police Roberson was working as security.

Fifteen released videos come from dashboard cameras, body cameras and cell phones.

Roberson, 26, was a father of a 10-month-old and had a baby on the way at the time of the shooting.

 