CHICAGO (CBS) — A statewide silver alert has been declared for Clarence Mahurin, 83, who is missing from Avon, Indiana.

Mahurin was last seen Monday at 11 a.m., and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 183 pounds and was last seen wearing a beige Dale Earnhardt baseball cap, a plaid red, white and blue button down, khaki dress pants, and suede house slippers.

He was last seen driving a 2008 burnt orange Dodge Ram with Indiana handicap plate D251EU.

If you have any information on Mahurin, contact the Avon Police Department at (317)272-4485 or call 911.