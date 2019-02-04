  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A statewide silver alert has been declared for Clarence Mahurin, 83, who is missing from Avon, Indiana.

Clarene Mahurin, 83, is missing from Avon, Indiana. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

Mahurin was last seen Monday at 11 a.m., and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 183 pounds and was last seen wearing a beige Dale Earnhardt baseball cap, a plaid red, white and blue button down, khaki dress pants, and suede house slippers.

He was last seen driving a 2008 burnt orange Dodge Ram with Indiana handicap plate D251EU.

Clarence Mahurin, 83, was last seen in Avon, Indiana, and was driving this 2008 Dodge Ram. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

If you have any information on Mahurin, contact the Avon Police Department at (317)272-4485 or call 911.

 