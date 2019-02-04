CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was killed when he rear-ended an Illinois Department of Transportation minuteman truck early Monday morning on the Stevenson Expressway.

Illinois State Police said 33-year-old Jeffery Bedenfield, of Chicago, was driving south on Interstate 55 shortly after 2 a.m., when he veered onto the right shoulder near Pulaski Road, and hit an IDOT minuteman truck that had stopped to assist another driver.

Bedenfield’s 2016 Hyundai struck the rear of the IDOT truck, pushing it into a 2012 Ford Escape taxi.

Bedenfield was trapped inside his car, and had to be cut free. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The IDOT driver and the taxi driver were both outside of their vehicles at the time of the crash, and were not hurt.

All southbound lanes of the Stevenson were shut down for about four hours after the crash, but have since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.