



Grief counselors will be at Richards High School in Chicago Ridge today, a day after the death of a 15-year-old student.

Amira Nairat was hit and killed by a car on her way to school Monday morning.

The 25-year-old driver was arrested and accused of stealing alcohol from a Merrionette Park lounge, then bonded out of jail just hours before the hit-and-run.

Police eventually took him into custody after the fatal crash.

He is also suspected of hitting two other cars in Oak Lawn.

