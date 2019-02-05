CHICAGO (CBS)– As shootings on area expressways become more common, no stretch of road is more dangerous than I-57. On Monday, there were two expressway shootings less than six hours.

There have been more than 150 expressway shootings since 2016 and I-57, between the Dan Ryan and Cicero, has seen the most.

The latest victim, Tamara Clayton-Shelton, 55, is described as a loving, caring mother. Tonight her family is hoping a witness will come forward.

“It was just a normal Monday yesterday and now she’s gone,” Tamara’s daughter, Jayla Shelton said.

Tamara’s route to work was on one of Chicago’s most dangerous roadways. This is not because of collisions, but because of shootings.

“I’ve always worried about her,” Jayla said. “My mom avoided the Dan Ryan because of how crazy it was.”

According to Illinois State Police, of 43 expressway shootings in 2018, 14 of them were on I-57.

Just six hours before Clayton Shelton’s killing, and about 6 miles away in Calumet Park, three people were shot riding in a Hyundai Tucson.

The victims were a man, who was critically injured, and two children ages 15 and 12.

Jayla said it doesn’t make any sense.

“The reason why I’m out here right now right now, it is so that everybody sees a face to a name and to know that she was the most beautiful person I’ve ever met in my entire life,” she said.

She also wants the person responsible caught.