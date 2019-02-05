CHICAGO (CBS)–Two years ago, on a street of tidy homes in Gary, Indiana, a mother was coming home one afternoon with groceries and Christmas presents.

Bullets suddenly began bombarding 37-year-old Lucretia Russel’s car. She ran to her front door for safety, but never made it alive.

Her mother, Elizabeth Taylor, said she brings her daughter’s picture with her wherever she goes.

The family lives in Arizona, but says they’re still haunted by the loss of Lucretia every day.

The pain is deepened because her killer hasn’t faced justice.

“While they are out walking the street my child is never coming back to us, so we want justice,” Taylor said.

Kris Adams of Indiana’s Lake Country Metro Homicide Task Force said he believes she wasn’t the intended target of the shooter.

“There are people who have sent messages to the family–they saw what happened, (but) they don’t want to talk to police,” he said.

Lucretia’s sons are now ages 11 and 20.

People who knew her said she was a model mom and neighbor.

“All the kids in the neighborhood loved her,” Taylor said. “They called her Auntie Cretia.”

Adams continues to work the case.

Lucretia was murdered just a few days after three men were shot in a nearby abandoned house.

Adams said the cases could be connected.

“It’s a very good possibility but it’s nothing I can prove right now,” Adams said.

As time continues to pass since Lucretia’s death, her loved ones and police continue to work to find her killer.

“I just think it was some senseless individuals who had a mistaken identity (and) are cowards and opened fire on a vehicle and had no idea who was in there,” Lucretia’s brother Jermal Russell said.

Lucretia’s children still live in Indiana with family.