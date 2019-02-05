



Interstate 57 was shut down last night after a 55-year-old postal worker was fatally shot on the highway in the northbound lanes when someone in another vehicle opened fire.

She was shot to death in her vehicle as she traveled north on I-57 near Cicero Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

It was the second shooting on the expressway on Monday. More than 40 shootings have been reported on the highway during the past three years, the worst area for expressway gun violence in Chicago.

In Monday night’s shooting, police recovered shell casings on the expressway, a portion of which was shut down for more than three hours so troopers could gather evidence and process the murder scene.

About six hours earlier and about six miles away, two young boys and a man were shot while they were riding in a Hyundai Tucson.

The man, 38, is in critical condition Tuesday morning.

The two boys, ages 15 and 12, are both in stable condition.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in Calumet Park on the interstate near 127th St.

An eight-year-old girl who was also in the car was not shot, but was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At this point, police are not saying what led up to either shooting.

No one is in custody.