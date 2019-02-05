CHICAGO (CBS)–Ice storm warnings cover most of the Chicago area this evening. An ice storm is expected to move through the Chicago area Tuesday evening, with almost a half-inch of ice possible.

A mix of sleet and freezing rain is expected to begin tonight around 6 p.m. before the mix turns to all freezing rain overnight. The ice storm warning applies to Cook County and surrounding areas from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.



Ice accumulations could total up to .4 inches by Wednesday, making travel hazardous. Areas north of Interstate 55 are expected to see the highest ice totals.

The Weather Service discourages travel during the ice storms. The ice could cause tree branches and power lines to snap.

CBS 2 will have the latest weather updates all day.