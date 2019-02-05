CHICAGO (CBS)–The city’s first ice storm in nine years could bring heavy icing from freezing rain, with ice accumulations of one-tenth to four-tenths of an inch expected to make for unsafe driving conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Tonight’s dangerous driving conditions may present an unexpected opportunity to get a luxurious hotel stay for cheap, however.

Three luxury Hilton-run hotels in Chicago are offering rooms for $99 tonight, including The Drake, The Palmer House, and Hilton Chicago.

The special rate is only available Feb. 5, and will only work for the “Best Available Rate” rooms, according to Hilton Hotels.

Drivers are being cautioned to stay off the roads tonight. The ice storm is in effect for much of the Chicago area from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.