KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man who fatally shot six strangers in between picking up passengers for Uber has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Jason Dalton was sentenced Tuesday in Kalamazoo County court. He pleaded guilty to murder last month, just as jury selection in his trial was about to begin.

The 48-year-old Dalton admitted shooting eight people in three locations in the Kalamazoo area in February 2016. Four women, a man and a 17-year-old boy were killed. Two others were injured.

After Dalton’s arrest, police quoted him as saying a “devil figure” on Uber’s app was controlling him on the day of the shootings.

