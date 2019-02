Chicago airports have canceled over 200 flights amid an ice storm warning.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 215 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, and 73 flights have been canceled at Midway Airport.

Chicago residents & travelers, the @NWS has issued an Ice Storm Warning in effect for Chicago from 6pm (2/5) through 6am (2/6). Stay safe as significant ice is expected due to freezing rain. If you're traveling, check flight status w/ carrier. (Barry Butler Photography) #icestorm pic.twitter.com/4iZLVPnMcL — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) February 5, 2019

Average delays at both airports are about 15 minutes.

An ice storm is expected to move through the Chicago area Tuesday evening, with about a quarter inch of ice possible.