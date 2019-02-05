CHICAGO (CBS)– A 19-year-old woman was struck by a car Tuesday morning outside Rush University Medical Center, and was dragged a short distance, before firefighters were able to lift the car off of her.

Police said a 54-year-old woman was driving north on Paulina Street around 9:40 a.m., when she turned left on Harrison Street, hitting a 19-year-old woman who was in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian was dragged under the car for a short distance before the driver stopped. Firefighters lifted the 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix off the victim, and took her to Stroger Hospital, where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries to her face, arm, and leg.

The 54-year-old driver was given traffic tickets for failure to exercise due care with a pedestrian in the roadway, failure to reduce speed, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.