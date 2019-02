CHICAGO (CBS) — Police SWAT teams are involved in a standoff with a man who might be armed inside a home in Rogers Park.

Police said they received a call of a person who barricaded himself inside a building in the 6400 block of North Ridge Avenue, following a “domestic situation” around 9:20 a.m.

A female escaped the building, but a man remained barricaded inside.

SWAT teams responded to the scene, and police closed nearby streets.

No injuries have been reported.