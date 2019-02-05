CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a 72-year-old woman who was last seen early Tuesday morning, walking in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Rosa Cordero was last seen walking south near Campbell and Thomas around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to a missing person alert.

Police said she was wearing all black clothing, and might be in need of medical attention. She is a Hispanic woman, 5-feet tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Cordero should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.