CHICAGO (CBS)–A water main broke in north suburban Lincolnwood overnight, and commuters endured long waits this morning at one busy intersection.

The water main broke around midnight near Touhy and Lincoln avenues. The intersection is a main thoroughfare for motorists accessing the Edens Expressway.

Only one traffic lane was open Tuesday morning–an eastbound lane between Lincoln and Kostner avenues.

Public Works crews will conduct repairs after the morning rush hour, the village said.