CHICAGO (CBS)— The 25-year-old driver who fatally struck 15-year-old Amira Nairat as she walked to school Monday morning is due in court today to face charges of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death and hit and run involving death.

Police say the defendant, Edward Crews, was also driving without insurance at the time of the wreck on 107th Street in Chicago Ridge.

Police were tailing Cruz after he allegedly struck a couple of cars in Oak Lawn and fled the scene.

An officer was driving behind Cruz when police say he struck and killed Nairat, who was a freshman at Richards High School.

Police say Cruz sped away after the collision.

The officer stopped to help the fatally injured teenager. She later died after being taken to the hospital.

Another officer pulled over and arrested Cruz a few blocks away.

He refused to cooperate with field sobriety tests, and a blood test was taken.

Police say he had been arrested the night before for stealing liquor at Bourbon Street in Merrionette park.

Just eight hours after he bonded out of jail, police say he killed Nairat.

He’s due in court today at 1 p.m.

A prayer service is being held this afternoon to honor Nairat, and a visitation is scheduled for today at the Hann funeral home in Bridgeview.