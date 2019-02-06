CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says outfielder Brandon Guyer has agreed to a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox.
Guyer, who debuted with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011, has a .250 career batting average. He hit a combined .266 for Tampa Bay and Cleveland in 2016 but has struggled the past two years, batting .206 in 103 games for the Indians last season.
© 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.