



Charges against the student, who said she was tased at school after a confrontation with a staff member, have been dropped. Dnigma Howard, 16, appeared in juvenile court Wednesday morning.

Police said Howard got into a confrontation with a school staff member at Marshall High School. After they tried to intervene, police say Howard tried to bite one of the officers. That’s when she says she was tased.

Cell phone video shows police standing over 16-year-old Dnigma Howard Tuesday.

Howard’s father said the whole thing was handled improperly.

Chicago police say the officers suffered injuries following the incident and were on medical leave.

Chicago Public School officials said they asked the district’s office of inspector general to investigate.