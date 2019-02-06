EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks scored five goals in the third period to stay on a roll.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist and the Blackhawks scored four goals in less than a three-minute span of the third in a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

“We know what we are doing is working and we are hanging in games,” Chicago captain Jonathan Toews said. “Whether we are ahead or down a goal going into the third period, we can find ways to create offense and come out on top. It is nice for our team to win in different ways, it only adds to our confidence.”

Erik Gustafsson, John Hayden, Dylan Strome, Drake Caggiula and Dominik Kahun also scored for the Blackhawks, who have won five straight. Cam Ward stopped 25 shots.

Leon Draisaitl scored both goals for Edmonton, which matched a season-high with its sixth-straight loss. Cam Talbot turned aside 23 of 27 shots before giving way to Mikko Koskinen, who made six saves.

“Same type of thing as the last couple of games. We control a lot of the first two (periods), and then go to sleep in the third,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “I’m not sure what that is. We can talk all we want. We’ve just got to find a way to grab (the game) when it’s going like that.”

Chicago struck before the game was two minutes old, when a point shot by Gustafsson ticked off the side of defender Adam Larsson’s leg and got past Talbot just four seconds into a power play.

Edmonton tied the game on a power play of its own with three minutes left in the opening period. Draisaitl pounced on a rebound for his 30th goal of the season.

The Oilers made it 2-1 on a two-man advantage with just over a minute remaining as McDavid fed Draisaitl, who scored again on a one-timer.

The Blackhawks tied the game four minutes into the third. An Edmonton turnover led to a goal by Hayden. Chicago then surged into the lead 1:33 later when a shot by Strome went through Darnell Nurse’s legs and past Talbot.

Kane extended the lead to 4-2 just 28 seconds later when he scored his 32nd of the season and extended his point streak to 12 games.

Switching Talbot out for Koskinen didn’t make a difference as the Blackhawks scored again just 27 seconds later on a shot by former Oiler Caggiula.

Edmonton allowed a fifth goal in the third period. Kahun scored on a power play with eight minutes left.

“It is nice to keep this roll going and finally turn things a bit,” Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said. “We have a bit of momentum and we are playing well. When you have the momentum and keep playing well, you usually get the results. We just need to keep pushing and we will get our points.”

