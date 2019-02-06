CHICAGO (CBS) — Commuters ended up with an additional passenger on an Ashland CTA bus Wednesday morning after a woman gave birth on the bus.

Guadalupe Lara gave birth to baby Samantha on the bus around 8:30 a.m.

The family doesn’t have a car right now, so Guadalupe and her husband decided to take the bus. But near Cermak and Ashland the contractions kept getting stronger.

The bus driver pulled over and called 911.

Dad and fellow passengers helped out until the fire department arrived.

Since it was cold, dad actually wrapped the baby up quickly and initially thought it was a boy.

Mom and baby Samantha are doing well and resting comfortably at University of Illinois Hospital.