CHICAGO (CBS) — A former CPS school is now boarded up and run down. Residents say it has been an invitation for people to illegally dump construction waste for years.

“Within three to five minutes they usually have their truck unload,” Michael Repel said. “It’s just extremely frustrating,”

Just steps from Michael Repel’s south Humboldt Park home, and in the shadow of Laura Ward, a now desolate shell of a CPS school, you can’t miss the mess at the end of the block.

“It’s a pretty well concealed area,” he said.

Boards with rusty nails, cement packaging, and insulation are just some of the construction items illegally or fly dumped on the 400 block of Monticello.

“It’s frustrating to come outside of your house and see this kind of just blatant disregard for the community,” he said.

CBS 2 checked with the city, and if caught, fines start at $1,500. Violators could face six months in jail.

“I’ve dealt with this for 10 years, and it’s more of the same. It doesn’t stop,” Repel said.

Repel has been relentless over that span, recording men dumping an entire U-Haul in the alley behind his home then driving off within minutes.

For years he’s written emails to police and top city administrators. He provided picture after picture of the reoccurring problem, even documenting license plate numbers and detailing the same three men unloading construction materials from a U-Haul.

“I’ve given so much information to the local authorities,” he said. “I’ve done everything but handcuff these people myself.”

The city’s health department said they are aware of fly dumping in the area and will pick up the load of trash Thursday. They did not give word on a plan to prevent it.

“This is something that’s repetitive and it’s the same offenders and something has to be done,” Repel said. “I have had more than enough. This is on my last nerve.”

Within hours of CBS 2 inquiries into the area the Department of Streets and Sanitation showed up.