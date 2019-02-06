CHICAGO (CBS)–Imagine waking up one morning and suddenly having enough money to quit your job and never have to worry about finances again.

That’s what happened to one Chicago man recently after he bought a winning scratch-off lottery ticket and won $20,000 per week for the next 20 years.

Over two decades, that’s about $20.8 million.

The Illinois Lottery isn’t identifying the winner, who bought his lucky ticket at Plaza Food & Liquor in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

In a press release, the Illinois Lottery said the man had been playing the Lotto for 18 years before he finally won.

The scratch-off game he won is called 20X20. He paid $20 for the ticket, according to the press release.