CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who committed a strong arm robbery at the CTA Brown Line Sedgwick stop Tuesday shortly after 9 p.m.

Police are searching for this man, who is suspected of a strong arm robbery at the CTA Brown Line Sedgewick Station Tuesday night. (Credit: CPD)

The man forcefully took a woman’s cell phone from her hand and fled the area, according to Chicago police.

The man is described as African American, between 20 and 30 years old, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 to 190 pounds.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312)747-8380.