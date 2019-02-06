CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who committed a strong arm robbery at the CTA Brown Line Sedgwick stop Tuesday shortly after 9 p.m.

The man forcefully took a woman’s cell phone from her hand and fled the area, according to Chicago police.

The man is described as African American, between 20 and 30 years old, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 to 190 pounds.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312)747-8380.