



The woman was in a crosswalk on Harrison around 9:40 a.m. when she was hit by a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix.

The woman was dragged under the car for a short distance before the driver stopped. F

Firefighters used special equipment to lift the car, while paramedics helped stabilize her.

She suffered injuries to her leg, arm and face, but is expected to be ok.

Police issued several tickets to the 54-year-old driver.