Chicago (CBS) — A flood warning has been issued for areas along the Des Plaines River until Sunday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning, which begins Thursday night, affects parts of Lake County near Russell and Gurnee.

This is due to snowmelt, an inch of rain that fell Tuesday night and more rain forecast for Wednesday night.

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternate route.