



A flood warning has been issued for areas along the Des Plaines River until Sunday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning, which begins Thursday night, affects parts of Lake County near Russell and Gurnee.

Flood Warning for The Des Plaines River Near Russell or From Il/wi State Line Downstream to Us-41 In Gurnee. From Late Tonight to Late Sunday Night. At 1030 AM Wednesday The Stage Was 6.8 Feet. Flood… @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/pnzlkpG6Cw — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) February 6, 2019

This is due to snowmelt, an inch of rain that fell Tuesday night and more rain forecast for Wednesday night.

Flood Warning for The Des Plaines River Near Gurnee or From Us-41 In Gurnee Downstream to Townline Road In Libertyville. From Thursday Evening to Sunday Evening. At 1030 AM Wednesday The Stage Was… @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/9a0wXJzhBl — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) February 6, 2019

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternate route.